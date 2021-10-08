Scattered showers overnight into Saturday – Dry Sunday into next week with warmer temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of rain. Rainfall could be heavy at times in spots. We could also see areas of fog overnight. The low will be 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a high of 80 degrees.

Dry weather will prevail much of next week. We will see a weak system move through the region on Tuesday that could produce a brief shower.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with just a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be warm at 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a high both days near 82 and overnight low temperatures both nights near 58 degrees.

Another weather system will move into the area Friday and Saturday of next week. That system will bring an increase in clouds to the area Friday with a 20% chance of scattered showers.

Have a great weekend!