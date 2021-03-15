Scattered showers overnight into early Tuesday – Limited afternoon sun

Skies will stay cloudy overnight with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Tuesday with a chance of morning showers. Afternoon sunshine will warm us to 66 degrees during the afternoon. The rain chance on Tuesday is 30% early in the day.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers late in the day. The high will be 70 degrees.

We will keep showers in the early Thursday night and early Friday. The high temperature on Friday will be near 54 degrees. The chance of rain is 50% early Friday. Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 34 degrees.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice with plenty of sunshine Saturday. The high will be 58 to 60 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees.

Have a great night!