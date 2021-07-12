Scattered showers overnight – Hot and Humid Tuesday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies in the area tonight with a few scattered showers.  Patchy dense fog will be possible late.  Low 67. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening hours.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.  Low 66 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with just a 20% chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms.  The high will be hot at 88 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 88 degrees. 

A system will try to move into the area over the weekend which increase moisture levels across the area once again. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 84 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees.

