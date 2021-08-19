Scattered showers overnight and Friday- Rain chances go down as temperatures go up this weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keep mostly cloudy skies across the area tonight with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 86 degrees. We only have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. It will be hot and humid with a high of 88 degrees.

The heat and humidity are back early next week.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with only a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day. High temperatures will be near 90 Monday and 92 on Tuesday with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Moisture will increase on Wednesday.

Look for partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain Wednesday with a high near 90 degrees.

Rain chances will increase Thursday with a high of 88 degrees.

Have a Great Night!