Scattered showers overnight and early Friday morning with windy conditions and cooler temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies across the area overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 42 degrees.

Look for morning clouds and scattered showers Friday followed by some sunshine. We could see scattered showers again during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The chance of rain is 40%. Winds will become northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph. The high will be cool at 60 to 62 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning. The low will be 46 with a high of 63 degrees on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night into early Sunday. The low will be 46 with a high on Sunday near 78 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers late Sunday. The rain chance is 20%.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night into Monday. The low will be 56 with a high on Monday near 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a high on Wednesday at 65 degrees and a high on Thursday cooler at 60 to 63 degrees.

