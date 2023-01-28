

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clouds starting to increase with showers moving in late tonight. The low will be 35 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 49 degrees.

Sunday night we will continue see scattered showers with a low of 40 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy once again on Monday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 52 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Clouds will stick around through Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

A 60 percent chance of scattered rain and snow showers is forecast for throughout the day on Tuesday. The high will be 46 degrees.

Rain continues through Tuesday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Showers continue through Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain through the evening hours and a high of 48 degrees.

Rain continues through Wednesday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be 43 degrees.

And the sunshine comes back Friday and next Saturday, but temperatures will still be on the chilly side. The high on Friday will be 47 degrees and the high next Saturday will be 50 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend everybody!