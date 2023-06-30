With the current pattern of the atmosphere, storms that develop in the upper Midwest will be pushed into our region. We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of seeing severe weather over the next few days. As of right now, the main threats for these storms are damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for the rest of your Friday with a few pop-up showers for the rest of the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will be 30% with a high of 87 degrees.

Lingering storms are on tap for Friday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Watching potential for yet another round of storm clusters to move through on Saturday. One cluster at the moment is forecasted to move through our region Saturday Morning. A second round is set to move through Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. Our region is in a Slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. We will see a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 89 degrees.

Showers and storms will continue Saturday evening. The low will be 68 degrees.

Sunday will have a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Our region is in a Slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. The high will be 88 degrees.

Sunday night scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening. The low will be 68 degrees.

The stormy pattern will continue into the first week of July.

Monday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday night along with scattered showers and storms at times. The low will be 67 degrees.

On Tuesday we will see scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. The chance of rain is 30%. The high will be 85 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a 40% chance of a stray storm with a high of 86 degrees.