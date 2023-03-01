The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 90% chance of rain. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times with the possibility for localized flooding. The low will be 54 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms, especially in the morning hours. Storms will calm down in the late morning and early afternoon hours, but the clouds will still be sticking around. The high will be 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be 54 degrees. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in localized flooding.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rain continues Friday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Some of these storms can be strong or severe with the biggest threat being the damaging winds. Make sure you are staying weather aware! The high will be 73 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Friday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 54 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 56 degrees.

Clear skies with chilly temperatures on tap for Sunday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 64 degrees.

We will see clouds start to push back into the area Monday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 66 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 64 degrees.

Have a great night and make sure you are staying Weather Aware over the next few days!