Scattered showers early tonight – Sun, clouds and scattered showers Saturday afternoon – Turning cooler next week

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for variable cloudy skies through the evening with a 20% chance of rain. Skies clear overnight with areas of fog. The low will be 63 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm during the afternoon. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 85 degrees.

We will start early next week with an increase in moisture, but welcome Fall in on Wednesday with a much cooler airmass.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms The high will be 78 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 77 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

A cold front will sweep across the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. Cloudy skies are forecast for the area Wednesday with a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

We may have a few lingering showers Wednesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with cooler temperatures. The high will be 72 degrees.

Clear skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees.

Have a great weekend!