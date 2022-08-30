The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Patchy fog will be possible late. The low will be 63 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a high of 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 82 degrees.>

Have a great night!