The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be mild at 64 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Passing clouds are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday. The low Thursday night will be 65 with a high on Friday near 92 degrees.

Have a great weekend!