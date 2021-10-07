Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight and Friday – Temperatures will stay mild

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for Variable cloudy skies tonight with another round of scattered shower and possible thunderstorms late tonight into early Friday. The chance of rain is 60%. The low will be 62 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning then through the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 76 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 78 degrees.

The upper level-low pressure system that has kept us with scattered showers much of this week will finally lift north into the weekend which will allow for dry weather to move back into the area.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail on Monday with a high of 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Have a great night!