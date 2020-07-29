Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with warm temperatures

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and even a possible thunderstorm. Patchy fog will be possible overnight. Low 69.
Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.
We will keep variable cloudy skies Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.
Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.
Have a great night!