Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of a shower. Low 57.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 60 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Friday will start out cloudy with a 30% chance of rain early in the day. Look for partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. The high on Friday will be 77 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chance for a few scattered afternoon and early evening showers. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with a 50% chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees on Monday with a high of 85 degrees on Tuesday.

Have a great night