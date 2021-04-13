Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday – Turning cooler Thursday

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a 20% chance of a shower. The low will be near 47 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 70 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies and scattered showers Wednesday night with a low near 47 degrees. The chance of rain Wednesday night is 40%.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with windy conditions and chilly temperatures. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. The high will be 58 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will start our Saturday, but clouds and scattered showers will move into the area through the afternoon. The high will be 62 with a 40% chance of scattered showers.

We keep scattered showers in the forecast Saturday night and Sunday with a low temperature of 42 degrees and a high on Sunday near 62 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday with a high both days in the low to middle 60’s.

We will see a slow pattern change next week which will eventually lead to warmer temperatures towards the end of the week.

Have a great night!