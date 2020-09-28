Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight with rain and cooler air tomorrow

The Storm Team11 Forecast:
Clouds increase with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be 55 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall from the middle 60’s very early in the morning the the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by afternoon.
We will keep cloudy skies tomorrow night with scattered showers. the low will be near 47 degrees. The rain chance is 60%.
Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% rain chance. The high will be 64 with 50’s in the mountains.
Have a great night!