Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, warm temperatures Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has partly cloudy skies in the area tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with some of the storms across the region. The low will be near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 86 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance of a shower. The low will be 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, small hail and gusty winds. High 97 degrees.