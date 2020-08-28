Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight with heavy rains and gusty winds after midnight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms through 10 P.M. Rain chances will increase after 11 P.M. to 80% as the remnant low from Laura moves into the area. the low will be 70 degrees.

Look for showers and thunderstorms to arrive after midnight through the morning with the possibility for an inch of rain and strong gusty winds. There could be spots with as much as two inches of rain through 10 A.M. Wind gusts to as high as 25 to 40 mph will be possible. There will be a very slight chance for severe storms including the possibility for a quick tornado. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon into the evening. The high will be 80 with a low Saturday night near 65 degrees.

We could see a few showers early Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible late Sunday into Monday. The high on SUnday will be 82 degrees.

Have a great weekend!