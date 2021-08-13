Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight with an increase in showers and thunderstorms this weekend – Hot and humid

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog will be possible late. The low will be near 68 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

A weather system will stall across the Tennessee Valley this weekend into next week and that along with tropical moisture will increase our chances of rain into next week.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be warm at 67 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday night with a low of 66 degrees. The chance of rain is 40%.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

The weather pattern will stay the same through the middle and next week with tropical moisture surging north.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday with a high of 84 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 60%.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Friday of next week with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great weekend!