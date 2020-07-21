Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight – We could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be 89 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a great night!