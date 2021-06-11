Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight – Sun and clouds Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could still result in localized flash flooding. The low will be 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. The low will be 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Good news, Monday will be partly cloudy and dry with an afternoon high near 86 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Tuesday which will bring a few scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm to the area. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a low of 54 degrees and a high on Thursday of 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Have a great weekend!