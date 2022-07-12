The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could produce strong winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be 66 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm, especially across the higher elevations. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with overnight low temperatures in the low 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.