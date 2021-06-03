Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight – Scattered showers Friday with a warm weekend on the way

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps the clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Low 60.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers. High 79.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 84. We could see a stray shower or thunderstorm across the mountains of western North Carolina.
Partly cloudy Saturday night. Low 62.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High 87.
Have a great night!