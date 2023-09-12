The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be 62 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a few showers early.  Clearing skies are forecast through the afternoon.  The high will be 75 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Thursday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 74 degrees.   

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees. 

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a mild high of 76 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a cool low of 48 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a slight chance of a shower late in the evening.  The low will be 55 degrees. 

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 76 degrees. 

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high on Monday near 75 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 53 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great night!