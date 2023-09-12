The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a few showers early. Clearing skies are forecast through the afternoon. The high will be 75 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 74 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a mild high of 76 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a cool low of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a slight chance of a shower late in the evening. The low will be 55 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high on Monday near 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great night!