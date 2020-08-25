Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday with tropical moisture arriving Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 P.M. for Buchanan county Virginia. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and or 1″ diameter hail will be possible with storms that fire up in that area.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Tropical moisture will arrive Friday and Saturday. Rainfall could be locally at times. The high on Friday will be near 85 with a high on Saturday near 80 degrees.

Have a great night!