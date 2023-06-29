(WJHL) – The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight. The low will be near 64 degrees. We could see some strong to severe thunderstorms Friday morning as a cluster of storms moves across northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Look for partly cloudy skies during the late morning into the early afternoon. We will see another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be near 90 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be near 90 degrees.

We may see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. It will be warm with a high of 84 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 60%.

We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday for your July 4th holiday. The low Monday night will be 65 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 84 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 30%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!