Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Thursday – Staying Warm

Weather

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area through the early evening hours. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Patchy fog will be possible overnight with a stray shower. Low 68.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!

