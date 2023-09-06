The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be mild at 65 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with just a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be comfortable at 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday with a mild high of 76 degrees.

