Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Friday – Warm and muggy

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. The low will be 67 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Sunday will be about the same with variable cloudy skies and a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms going into next week with hot and humid weather conditions.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.

We will keep the chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday of next week with a 30% rain chance both days. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Have a great night!