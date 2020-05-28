1  of  4
Breaking News
TDH: 21,679 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee Authorities: Investigation underway after 2-month-old found dead in Greeneville Hawkins Co. Sheriff: 17-month-old flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in driveway Megan Boswell’s bond remains at $150,000 after arraignment

Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Friday as a cold front approaches the area – We dry out for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area tonight with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms including the overnight. Low 62.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

Look for a few clouds and scattered showers early Saturday morning followed by partly cloudy skies with a high on of 79 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and dry with a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss