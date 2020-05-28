Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Friday as a cold front approaches the area – We dry out for the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area tonight with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms including the overnight. Low 62.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

Look for a few clouds and scattered showers early Saturday morning followed by partly cloudy skies with a high on of 79 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and dry with a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great night!