The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and small hail. The low will be 67 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. The high will be 86 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday of next week along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 with a high on Wednesday near 87 degrees. The chance of rain for Wednesday is 30%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

