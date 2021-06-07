Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and again on Tuesday – Warm and humid

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Rainfall could be locally heavy with these passing showers which could result in localized flash flooding. The low will be mild at 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy which could result in localized flash flooding. The high will be 85 degrees.

This weather pattern will continue everyday through Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday through Friday with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Due to the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, we will see locally heavy rainfall which could result in localized flash flooding each day. High temperatures through the period will stay in the low to middle 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 80’s. The humidity levels will also remain high through the period which will make it fell even hotter.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue each day from Saturday into Monday with high temperatures in the low to middle 80’s and overnight low temperatures in the 60’s.