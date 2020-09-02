Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, drying out this weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy for a brief period and a few of the storms could be strong. The high will be 87 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area this weekend giving us plenty of sunshine and dry air along with high temperatures in the lower 80’s across the Tri-Cities and in the 70’s across the higher elevations.

Have a great night!