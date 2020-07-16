Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening and through the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Low 70.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.
Have a great night!