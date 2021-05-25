Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the early evening – Hot with a few storms Wednesday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through 10 p.m. The low will be mild at 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot again with just a 20% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The low will be mild at 63 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area Friday which will bring cloudy skies along with a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms to the area. The high will be cooler at 83 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Look for a few scattered showers early Saturday followed by partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. The high will be 74 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 80 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees. Have a great night.