Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday with sunshine Sunday – Mild

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be mild at 52 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 73 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a high near 70 degrees.  The higher elevations will stay in the low to middle 60’s. 

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 45 degrees. 

Sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 74 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 72. 

We will keep the chance of scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with an afternoon high near 67 degrees. 

Temperatures will turn cool Wednesday night with a low of 42 degrees under partly cloudy skies. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 65 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers.  The high will be 65 degrees. 

Cooler weather will dominate much of the eastern half of the country towards the end of next week.

Have a great night!

