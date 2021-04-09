Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday with sunshine on Sunday

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the mountains of North Carolina and points to our northeast. The low will be mild at 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 73 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a high near 70 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the low to middle 60’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 72.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with an afternoon high near 67 degrees.

Temperatures will turn cool Wednesday night with a low of 42 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 65 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 65 degrees.

Cooler weather will dominate much of the eastern half of the country towards the end of next week.

Have a great weekend!