Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday – Heavy rains possible with the storms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies and scattered showers overnight. Low 67.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms anytime of the day. The high will be 82 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A Few storms could be strong with the potential for damaging winds and hail. High 84.

Have a great night!