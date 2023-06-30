(WJHL) – The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. The low will be near 68 degrees.

We could see some strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday morning as a cluster of storms moves across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Look for partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be near 90 degrees.

We may see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms early. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. It will be warm with a high of 85 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 50%.

We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday for your July 4th holiday. The low Monday night will be 65 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 85 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 40%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The low Wednesday night will be near 64 degrees. The high Thursday will be 84 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low of 65 degrees and a high on Friday near 85 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 60%.

Have a great night!