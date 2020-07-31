Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Friday evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps mostly cloudy skies in the area overnight with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. High 82.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night!