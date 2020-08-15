Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight and again on Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 84 degrees,

Have a great weekend!