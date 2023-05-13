The Storm Team 11 Weather Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region through the afternoon and evening. Luckily, these storms will be very scattered so it should not disrupt any weekend plans too much later on today. Just make sure you do have a jacket or an umbrella incase you do get caught in a quick downpour. The high will be warm at 82 degrees. Conditions will be a little humid for the rest of the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms taper off through Saturday evening leaving mostly cloudy skies on tap for our Saturday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. It will be warm with a high near 82 degrees. Again because these storms will be scattered, it not disrupt any weekend plans too much. Just make sure you do have a jacket or an umbrella incase you do get caught in a quick downpour.

Mostly cloudy skies as showers push back into the region ahead of some showers Sunday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low Monday night will be 53 with a high on Tuesday near 75 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

Rain tapers off Tuesday night with a 40% chance of rain. The low will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies linger into early Wednesday morning with clearing skies through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Parly cloudy skies on tap with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms next Friday. The high will be 77 degrees.

Have a great weekend!