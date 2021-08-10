Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday – Hot and Humid

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area tonight through the overnight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms towards dawn. Low 69 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms anytime of the day. The high will be warm at 88 degrees with humid conditions.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm. Low 69 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms most likely during the afternoon and early evening hours. It will be hot and humid with a high near 90 degrees. The feels like temperatures will be in the low to possibly middle 90’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees.

We will keep moisture in the area through the weekend with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. It will be warm and humid with a high of 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Sunday will be about the same with a mix of sun and clouds through the day along with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and humid with a high of 85 degrees.

We will keep a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday as tropical moisture moves into the southeast. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Have a great night!