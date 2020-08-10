Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early tonight with an increase in thunderstorms early Tuesday

The Storm 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early tonight then again overnight into Tuesday morning. If we do get the storms before dawn Tuesday, they could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Low 66.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the morning into the afternoon and early evening. High 88.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89.

Have a great night!