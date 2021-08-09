Scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week including the morning hours – Staying hot and humid

The Storm Team 11 Forecast will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms each day this week into the weekend. Temperatures will be ho and humidity levels will be high.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog will be possible overnight. Low 68.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be mild at 69 degrees. Patchy fog will be possible late.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and hot with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s.

Not much change as we go into next weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night!