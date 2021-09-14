Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a low near 64 degrees.

A system will move into the area tomorrow which will bring an increase in clouds and a 50% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 62 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Saturday with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of rain on Saturday will be 40%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with warm temperatures and a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be near 85 degrees both days.

Have a great night!