The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies through the overnight with a 30% chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. The low will be 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Some of the storms could be strong to severe late in the day. The high will be 79 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 78 degrees.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy for the Memorial Day Holiday with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 60.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a late day shower or stray thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Temperatures will climb to the low to possibly middle 90’s by the middle of next week.

Have a great night!