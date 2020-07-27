Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms tonight with increasing rain chances Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog will be possible late. Low 67.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. High 85.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of scattered shower and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87.

Have a great night!