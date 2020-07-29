Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms tonight with an increase in showers and thunderstorms Thursday

The storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. rainfall could be heavy late in the afternoon into the evening. the high will be 84.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. the high will be 82 degrees. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times.

Have a great night!