Scattered showers and storms tonight – Warm and humid Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies early tonight with partly cloudy skies late. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening. The low will be 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with the passing showers and thunderstorms which could result in localized flash flooding. The high Wednesday will be 85 degrees.

Scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm will be possible Wednesday evening with a low near 65 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 83 degrees.

We keep variable cloudy skies in the area Thursday night with a few scattered showers. Low 66 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 82 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Good news, we will begin to dry out a bit Sunday into early next week.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers both days.

High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Have a great night!